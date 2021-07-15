Lotto Results: Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 are:

Lotto: 13, 22, 26, 44, 46, 52 B: 27

Lotto Plus 1: 04, 13, 15, 19, 31, 38 B: 32

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 03, 14, 22, 33, 37 B: 41

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (14/07/21)!

We have a jackpot winner of R5,085,887! pic.twitter.com/piEyE3SkBS #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 14, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (14/07/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/76VyxtLr4k #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 14, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (14/07/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/7pxrRFpWy0 #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 14, 2021

