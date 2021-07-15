Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away after contracting COVID

It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary songwriter and musician Tsepo Tshola has passed away on Thursday.

It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19.

He has been in the music industry for more than four decades and has dominated audiences across international stages.