Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away after contracting COVID
It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19.
JOHANNESBURG - Legendary songwriter and musician Tsepo Tshola has passed away on Thursday.
He has been in the music industry for more than four decades and has dominated audiences across international stages.
Saddest day ever.Kgomotso Sethusha (@Kgomotsso) July 15, 2021
Rest in peace, the Village Pope.#tsepotshola #sankomota pic.twitter.com/a4imBe74Zp
Rest in peace to our LEGEND#TsepoTshola pic.twitter.com/okVxHRZJ84Rethabile Makhetha (@RethabiMakhetha) July 15, 2021
RIP Ntate Tsepo Tshola. We will never forget Ho Lokile pic.twitter.com/qe4eyQSuBkTrev (@Tokyo_Trev) July 15, 2021
