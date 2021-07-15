KZN still volatile but moving to stability & Gauteng largely calm, says govt

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefed the media on Thursday on the latest updates following seven days of unprecedented violence, looting and destruction.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid concerns of a brewing humanitarian crisis in KwaZulu-Natal with widespread food and fuel shortages, government said that it was seeing an improvement.

"The situation in KwaZulu-Natal remains volatile but much improved and is moving towards stability. Overnight to over two hours ago, 39 incidents were reported and an additional 92 arrests made which makes the cumulative number of arrests 1,478," Minister Ntshavheni said

Ntshaveni said that they'd now linked 91 deaths to the violence in KwaZulu-Natal and 26 in Gauteng.

It appeared that the nation's economic hub was stabilising, with only six incidents of violence reported overnight.

"We are pleased with the reports that Gauteng province is largely calm and that there have been fewer incidents overnight. This has largely been due to increased deployment of the SANDF, SAPS members and metro police in areas which have been identified as potential hotspots," the minister said.

Police have also arrested a total of 725 suspects in Gauteng and 1,478 in KwaZulu-Natal.

