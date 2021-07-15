KZN, Gauteng violence halts transportation of goods to neighbouring countries

Trucks also move fuel from Durban to neighbouring countries including Lesotho, eSwatini and Botswana as well as goods for export to the US and the EU.

JOHANNESBURG - Transporters in the Southern Africa region on Wednesday said they were beginning to feel the pinch since the N3 was shut down.

Those who transport goods from Johannesburg said they suspended their loads on Sunday.

This has seen fears of fuel supplies drying up with long queues at petrol stations while many have been flooding supermarkets.

Transporters were attacked even before former President Jacob Zuma was arrested.

Isaac Monokoane, who moves fuel to the Free State and Lesotho, said he decided to wait and see when the violence broke out.

“Trucks are in Durban, some are in Mooi River and others are still at home. It hasn’t been going good,” he said.

He said some of his clients are Lesotho textile manufactures who make jeans and T-Shirts for the US market and their containers were still in Maseru.

He also said: “We have lost a lot of revenue so it’s not good.”

It is not clear what plans will be made to open the N3 now that the violence in KwaZulu-Natal is still continuing.

