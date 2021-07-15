KZN communities plead for help as humanitarian crisis deepens after unrest

A group of academics, professionals, taxi drivers and business people in the province were now coming together in the wake of the seven days of the worst post-apartheid violence that has hit the country and were now appealing to communities across racial lines to assist.

JOHANNESBURG - Communities in KwaZulu-Natal are pleading for help amidst a deepening humanitarian crisis in the province.

Communities were also clubbing together to try and assist as people scrambled to find basic necessities, including bread.



Thabani Zulu, who's coordinating efforts by the Xubera Institute for Research and Development, said that people were destitute.

"If you go to the township right now, you will find they've been cut off and people are not able to access food or medication and they have to drive long distances... there's a crisis of petrol now."

He said that they had also partnered with taxi drivers in the province to ensure safe passage for all goods.

"Our initiative is simply trying to get the supply chain from source of supply to a point of demand, ie. the townships in particular and we're calling on anybody that has got infrastructure that can still be salvaged, anybody that has got access to petrol and medication to lend us a hand."

