KZN & Gauteng violence: 1 of 12 alleged instigators arrested - Ntshavheni

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbidzo Ntshavheni would give no further details, except to say that a police tracking team had increased its surveillance over the remaining 11 people identified, on the basis that investigations would be compromised.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbidzo Ntshavheni said that police had arrested one of 12 alleged instigators behind the violence that had torn through Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past seven days.

Ntshavheni would give no further details, except to say that a police tracking team had increased its surveillance over the remaining 11 people identified, on the basis that investigations would be compromised.

She said that calm had largely been restored in Gauteng, while the situation in KwaZulu-Natal remained volatile, though much improved.

Ntshavheni was providing an update on the situation in the country on Thursday afternoon, following wholesale destruction and looting.

The Minister said that there were only six incidents in Gauteng overnight and none on Thursday and that another 139 people had been arrested, bringing the total number of arrests in the province so far to 725.

“The SAPS has received reports of 26 deaths cumulatively in Gauteng, related to the violence, however, six bodies were discovered on the roof of Tembisa South Mall and an inquest has been opened. We need to clarify that these deaths are not related to the incidents of violence.”

Ntshavheni said that the situation in KwaZulu-Natal, while volatile, was “moving towards stability”.

“Overnight to two hours ago, 39 incidents have been reported and an additional 392 arrests made which makes the cumulative number of arrests made 1,478.”

Deaths verified as linked to the violence now stood at a total of 91 in KZN.

Ntshavheni said that 10,000 soldiers were already on the ground on Thursday morning, while work was under way to reopen key transport routes such as the N2 and N3 to allow food and supplies through.

“I need to clarify this allegation that food supplies will run short in 24 hours – it’s not correct. We have been in meetings with industry... food supplies are not going to run short in 24 hours, there are enough supplies to last us until the N2 and N3 are opened to move the goods."

The government has thanked and commended people who had taken up brooms and brushes and pans to clean up.

WATCH: Violence in SA update: 1 out of 12 suspected instigators arrested

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.