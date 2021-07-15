‘He was a talented legend’ – music fraternity remembers the late Tsepo Tshola

Tshola, dubbed the 'Village Pope', passed away earlier on Thursday in his home country of Lesotho from COVID-19 complications.

JOHANNESBURG - Fans and musicians have taken to social media to express their shock and disbelief following the death of renowned musician Tsepo Tshola.

Tshola, dubbed the "Village Pope", passed away earlier on Thursday in his home country of Lesotho from COVID-19 complications.

He was 67.

The Lesotho-born musician has graced local and international stages for over four decades.

Renowned South African gospel artist, Rebecca Malope, said Tshola's passing was a great loss.

“I don’t know, really, it was just shocking that he passed on. He was such a good person and a talented legend.”

His childhood friend, Bhudaza Mapefane, said that he was still in shock.

“I was shattered when I got the news. He passed on at about 8am this morning and I got a call from a close friend of his.”

