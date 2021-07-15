EFF refuses to attend ‘useless meetings’ with Ramaphosa over violence

In a late-night statement on Wednesday, the party gave reasons for not attending a meeting held by President Cyril Ramaphosa and political parties to discuss among other things, concerns over food, medicines and fuel shortages.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has once again fobbed government’s approach to the current crisis unfolding in the country.

In a late-night statement on Wednesday, the party gave reasons for not attending a meeting held by President Cyril Ramaphosa and political parties in the National Assembly to discuss among other things, concerns over food, medicines and fuel shortages.

The party saíd it would not attend “useless meetings and rubber stamp nonsense to solve ANC factional battles.”

Last week, the EFF opposed the deployment of members of the South African National Defence Force to bolster the police’s efforts in quelling the violence and looting, which has hit some parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The EFF is a party that often said it had the capacity to lead, only if it would be given a chance.

And now as the crisis unfolded in South Africa, its leader Julius Malema continued to distance the party from joining those who seek to do so.

Last week, he tweeted that members of the EFF would take on the SANDF if they were deployed to assist in affected communities.

This week, the same EFF which had been calling for meetings with the president over COVID-19, refused to attend a meeting about the violence, which has broken out.

It accused Ramaphosa of merely a echoing sentiments of the Democratic Alliance, also calling on him to address his party members to stop burning the country.

The EFF statement also chastises the president for using the term “ethnic mobilisation” and then lambasted ministers and ANC leaders who waited for soldiers to clear crowds before visiting affected areas, calling this cowardly and disingenuous.

The EFF continued calling for soldiers to be withdrawn and for a political solution to be sought.