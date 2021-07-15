Charl Langeveldt: No excuses for Proteas loss to Ireland

Ireland claimed a 43-run win over South Africa to take a 1-0 lead in the series ahead of Friday’s third and final game.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas bowling coach, Charl Langeveldt, said on Thursday that South Africa was outplayed by Ireland in the second one-day international (ODI) on Tuesday.

Ireland claimed a 43-run win over the visitors to take a 1-0 lead in the series ahead of Friday’s third and final game.

It was a lacklustre performance all around from the tourists that resulted in a first defeat to the Irish in seven games and leaves the side needing a win, not just to draw the series but also to gain vital World Cup Super League points.

Death bowling has been a worrying aspect of the South African attack for some time now and that was the case again on Tuesday, with the bowlers going for over 100 runs in the last 10 overs.

"It is something that we spoke long and hard about in the West Indies and we found ourselves in that situation again. I think it's just a mixture of game plans going wrong and guys trying too many things at the back end. It’s a quick turn around and we need to fix it,” Langeveldt said.

While the bowlers weren’t up to scratch on the day, the fielding and batting didn’t make up for it and were just as poor.

Ahead of Friday’s game, Langeveldt admitted that all areas of their game needed to improve.

"Cricket is played by 11 players and everyone needs to contribute, so we know that we need to improve. I’m the bowling coach, so I’m always hard on the bowlers but it’s a collective, so you need the fielders to be great and you also need the batters to come to the party," Langeveldt said.

The third ODI is expected to get under way from 11:45am on Friday.

