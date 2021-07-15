Busa calls on govt to implement 24-hr curfew in violence hotspots

The organisation that represents businesses in the country has explained that the cost of the violence and damage to property recently will amount to billions of rands.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has called on the government to implement a 24-hour curfew in some parts of the country, a full deployment of the army and police including reservists.

The organisation that represents businesses in the country has explained that the cost of the violence and damage to property recently will amount to billions of rands.

Busa held a briefing on Thursday morning on the ongoing violence, saying that the country faced disruption to supply chains that were essential for the country’s basic functioning, including energy, food and other supplies.

Busa has also pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to take the lead in instituting law and order and using the full might of the power and resources at his disposal.

It also called on the president to be present through regular addresses to the nation to demonstrate the government cares about the country’s security.

Busa president Sipho Pityana said: “This is an emergency unparalleled in our democratic history and requires the state to take immediate action. We believe that this must include a strongly enforced curfew in specific areas to allow law enforcement to regain control.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.