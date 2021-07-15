Busa still has confidence in Ramaphosa despite criticism of response to riots

The organisation has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take the lead enforcing law and order, using the power and resources at his disposal and for him to be present through regular national addresses.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said that it still had confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa despite its criticism of his handling of the ongoing violent looting in the country.

Ramaphosa and his ministers have been at the receiving end of public anger as many expected the intelligence sector to have helped the police act proactively to prevent the anarchy.

Busa president Sipho Pityana said that while they understood and appreciated the difficult circumstances that Ramaphosa was facing as he pushed back against corruption, the crisis should have been handled better.

“We are concerned, however, that with the sway of activity that has damaged so much of the economic infrastructure, the response by the state has not matched that and has emboldened those that are behind these efforts to feel that they can somehow overrun the security forces. Our plea is for urgent and drastic action within the framework of the law and Constitution.”

The cost of the economic infrastructure damage will not only be felt in rands but also investor confidence and job losses, with the business leaders saying that a lot was at stake.

It has called on the government to enforce 24-hour curfews in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to ensure the safe and ease of goods deliveries failing which the country will face worse food and supply shortages in days to come affecting mainly the poor who cannot travel far to access basics.

Business Leadership SA’s CEO Vusi Mavuso called on government to minimise the movement of people roaming the streets as that was how the damage was happening.

Busa has also called for the deployment of all soldiers and police officials including reservists to the hotspots.

