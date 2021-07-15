BLSA condemns looting in KZN, Gauteng as 'pure acts of criminality'

Business Unity South Africa (Busa)'s leaders addressed journalists on the anarchy on Thursday, spelling out their understanding of the riots that had political leaders scratching their heads for an explanation.

CAPE TOWN - The business community has shot down claims that the ongoing lawlessness in parts of the country was economic sabotage.

Most recently, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbuzo Ntshavheni stated that the looting and property destruction could be classified as economic sabotage.

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)'s Busi Mavuso: "This is really sheer opportunistic looting by thugs and pure acts of criminality. You know, unfortunately, this is happening on the back of political expediency. If we want to term that economic sabotage, we can but yes, there could be such a thing as a political situation due to the disquiet about Zuma's incarceration."

Other reasons advanced by government included the unsustainability of unemployment, inequality and poverty levels.

