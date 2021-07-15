ANCWL's Dlamini defends Zuma twins over messages allegedly inciting violence

Calling them children, she said that they’d witnessed their father’s suffering for far too long and that they and the rest of their family had the right to be angry.

JOHANNESBURG - As calls grow for government to take action against former President Jacob Zuma’s twins for inciting violence, African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini has come out in their defence, claiming that they were soft targets.

Dlamini, in a conversation with Eyewitness News, said that Duduzile and Duduzane’s anger was understandable.

This followed the arrest of their father, Jacob Zuma, who has been jailed for 15 months by the Constitutional Court for contempt.

The two have, through social media, shared their thoughts on the unrest, which was said to have been instigated by those who wanted to see Zuma released.

ALSO READ:

- DA lays criminal complaint against Malema & three of Zuma's children

- Zuma allies say remarks about instability in SA were warnings, not threats

- Expert: Person who incites violence is equally guilty of commission of offense

Duduzile Zuma, in some of her tweets, called for widespread demonstrations and for the country to be shut down.

Her brother Duduzane in a video, claiming to not have a Twitter account, had this to say: "To the people protesting and looting, please do so carefully and please do so responsibly."

In a conversation about this with Eyewitness News, Bathabile Dlamini said that these two were not the only ones inciting violence.

Calling them children, she said that they’d witnessed their father’s suffering for far too long and that they and the rest of their family had the right to be angry.

She further questioned those who took issue with the twins’ social media messages.

"Jail comes after some time. If you say Bathabile is inciting violence, you want people to get angry, you are fuelling anger and you want people to kill me."

Dlamini, who said that the ANC Women’s League has taken a decision to not stand with anyone in the face-off between Zuma and the ANC, said that the league had learned from its errors in 2006 when it picked him over his then rape accuser.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.