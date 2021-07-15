ANC Dullah Omar region hope police find slain councillor Bolitye's killer

African National Congress (ANC) Councillor Nokuthula Bolitye was gunned down outside her home earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - A Philippi community remained tense following the murder of an African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in Crossroads.

Councillor Nokuthula Bolitye was gunned down outside her home earlier this week.

It was not the first attempt on her life. Bolitye was targeted last year as well and survived the attempt on her life.

ANC Dullah Omar region secretary, Vuyiso Tyhalisisu: "There was no breakthrough at all. Remember there was an attempt on her life. Her younger son was also shot in the back but the city did provide security for her at that time, so there was no breakthrough."

He visited the family home on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, police have not yet tracked down Bolitye's killers.

"We hope that this time around the police will do everything in their power to bring the perpetrators to book," Tyhalisisu said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.