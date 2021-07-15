76% of NC teachers have received their COVID-19 vaccine jab so far: DBE

The province had a target to vaccinate more than 14,400 people in this sector and managed to inoculate 11,012 staff so far.

CAPE TOWN - Just over 76% of teachers and staff in the Northern Cape have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Education Department officials stressed that COVID-19 vaccines had proven to be safe and effective against the disease.

Spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said that the vaccination drive for this cohort was wrapped up on Wednesday.

“We are currently engaging the Department of Health for a possible mop-up programme, which will provide those who have not been vaccinated the opportunity to do so.”

