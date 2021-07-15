3 people killed, baby wounded in Khayelitsha shooting

Cape Town police said that two men and a woman were fatally wounded during the gunfire exchange in Mew Way in Harare on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A five-month-old baby was among those injured during a shooting incident in Khayelitsha.

Police investigations revealed that the occupants of one taxi opened fire at those in another taxi.

The suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made yet.

