Go

WATCH LIVE: Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is briefing the media on the latest developments regarding government's response to the riots and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is briefing the media on the latest developments regarding government's response to the riots and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

WATCH: Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA