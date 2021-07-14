WATCH LIVE: Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media
Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is briefing the media on the latest developments regarding government's response to the riots and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is briefing the media on the latest developments regarding government's response to the riots and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
WATCH: Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media