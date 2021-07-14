Surfer survives shark attack in Jeffreys Bay

The NSRI said the man was treated on the scene for puncture wounds to his right leg and his torso

CAPE TOWN - A man has been rushed to hospital after he was bitten by a shark in Jeffreys Bay while out surfing.

Early Wednesday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was alerted to the incident.

"An NSRI Bakoven crewman who happened to be there at the time initiated medical treatment using an NSRI shark kit from the NSRI shark kit box that is stationed at The Point Beach," the institute said.

The NSRI said the man was treated on the scene for puncture wounds to his right leg and his torso

"It appears that while surfing fellow surfers saw the man appear to fall off his board. It was then discovered, according to eye-witness reports, that he may have been bumped off his board and bitten by a shark and we believe he managed to get back onto his board and he was assisted out of the water by fellow surfers."

All beaches in the area have been closed.

