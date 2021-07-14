Supply to over 1,200 NGOs cut as FoodForward SA's KZN warehouse vandalised

FoodForward SA supplies over 1,200 NGOs, providing more than 4 million meals a month to the poor.

JOHANNESBURG - Several warehouses have been looted in KwaZulu-Natal as factories continue to be targeted during the ongoing crime wave.

FoodForward SA is one of them and the NGO's KZN warehouse has been vandalised on Wednesday, forcing it to shut down operations.

Many companies have had to close shop due to safety concerns. Over 1,200 people have been arrested and more than 70 others have died in the violence.

FoodForward SA supplies over 1,200 NGOs, providing more than 4 million meals a month to the poor.

Its KZN warehouse has been ransacked and vandalised, leaving them with no stock and forcing its closure.

Managing Director Andy du Plessis said it was the poor who relied on meals from the NGOs they supply who would be hit the hardest.

"The irony is quite pivotal. It's the poor that seem to be losing here, but it's the poor that will suffer because parents rely on a meal from us, grandparents rely on a meal from us."

FoodForward SA has also suspended operations in Johannesburg for now, for the safety of its staff members.