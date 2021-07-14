Soweto residents lead clean-up of Diepkloof Square Mall following looting
At the Diepkloof Square Mall, security officials had returned and owners were assessing the damage.
SOWETO - While more residents in Soweto have heeded the call to defend their properties, others are now leading the clean-up following widespread looting on Monday.
Diepkloof Square has been like a ghost town and a rubbish dump in one.
From the entrance, shoes, hangers and plastic bags ransacked from the shops fill the parking lot.
