Santaco in KZN to return to normal operations on Thursday

Santaco's Boy Zondi said that the organisation had taken a decision to force their way back on the roads.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Association in KwaZulu-Natal said that it would return to normal operations on Thursday.

Taxis have been off the roads in light of the violence and looting which had hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal while in Gauteng, associations in Tshwane had taken to protecting shopping malls from being targeted by looters.

The unrest, which started over the weekend, has left at least 72 people dead.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 2,500 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to bolster police's efforts to restore order.

"We want to go back and operate by force. We will do whatever we can to ensure that our vehicles are protected on the roads," Zondi said.

