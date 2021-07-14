SAB suffers nearly R80m in damages due to riots in KZN

SAB said that its depots in KZN had been hit hard during the looting sprees, with its Pietermaritzburg and Newcastle depots suffering tremendous damages.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Breweries (SAB) has suffered nearly R80 million in damages due to ongoing riots in KwaZulu-Natal.

Management was worried that these criminal acts would spill over to other depots in the area.

South African Breweries has had to beef up security at its depots after they were targeted during the ongoing looting.

Early assessments revealed that looting damage at its Pietermaritzburg site amounted to R18 million and at R61 million in losses were suffered at the Newcastle depot.

SAB spokesperson Kgosi Mogotsi: "We've had intelligence of threats around the Prospecton brewery, which is our biggest concern at this point in time because there's quite explosive material on-site and if the brewery had to be burned down, it could be an extreme hazard for the surrounding community."

Mogotsi said that the liquor industry had already suffered huge financial losses due to the liquor ban as part of efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've had four blanket alcohol bans which has resulted in over 200,000 job losses and a risk of about R34.2 billion in tax revenue of which R10.2 billion is in excise."

Police and the SANDF officials have been deployed to also guard the area around the Prospecton Brewery.

