Ramaphosa to meet with political leaders in bid to stop violence

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday morning meet with leaders of political parties.

He's embarked on a round of consultations with the leadership of different sectors to develop a society-wide response to the violence and destruction affecting parts of the country.

"This outreach supplements the mobilisation of the South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force and other law enforcement bodies to prevent public violence, loss of life and damage to property," the Presidency said in a statement.

While Ramaphosa meets with politicians, government officials will be speaking with informal and small business associations, community leaders and traditional leaders among others particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday night met with religious leaders and they've urged government to consider allowing religious gatherings as part of the national effort to restore calm and provide counselling to those left traumatised by the violence.

But mass gatherings are banned under the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The religious leaders expressed support for the deployment of the SANDF to support the police in stabilising the situation, and also called for a comprehensive response to the societal conditions enabling the events unfolding around the country," the statement said.

Government has assured citizens that all law enforcement and security agencies are working together zoning in on violence hotspots.

They've also been tasked with protecting COVID-19 vaccine storage sites, schools and medical facilities.

