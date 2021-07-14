R50,000 pledge to help Alex FM rebuild, temp premises offered for broadcasting

On Tuesday, Primedia Broadcasting CEO chairperson, Geraint Cryws-Williams, challenged the broadcasting industry to help rebuild the station.

JOHANNESBURG - A day after suffering devastating damage that resulted in about R5 million in precious equipment lost, South Africa's oldest community radio station, Alex FM, is receiving help in the form of funds and a place that it can broadcast from for now.

The Alexandra-based community station was one of a handful of community stations that was not spared during violent looting in the township on Monday and Tuesday.

Alex FM's Kabelo Kehalotswe said that studio computers and audio equipment were stolen, while the property was damaged. The station has been in operation for 27 years.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) condemned what it called thuggery in these communities.

The company pledged R50,000 to assist Alex FM.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Cryws-Williams also said that Primedia could leverage its technical and engineering skills to try and help Alex FM re-establish their studios and donate equipment to them.

Online radio station, CliffCentral, offered temporary premises where the station could broadcast from.