R50,000 pledge to help Alex FM rebuild, temp premises offered for broadcasting
On Tuesday, Primedia Broadcasting CEO chairperson, Geraint Cryws-Williams, challenged the broadcasting industry to help rebuild the station.
JOHANNESBURG - A day after suffering devastating damage that resulted in about R5 million in precious equipment lost, South Africa's oldest community radio station, Alex FM, is receiving help in the form of funds and a place that it can broadcast from for now.
The Alexandra-based community station was one of a handful of community stations that was not spared during violent looting in the township on Monday and Tuesday.
Alex FM's Kabelo Kehalotswe said that studio computers and audio equipment were stolen, while the property was damaged. The station has been in operation for 27 years.
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) condemned what it called thuggery in these communities.
The company pledged R50,000 to assist Alex FM.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Cryws-Williams also said that Primedia could leverage its technical and engineering skills to try and help Alex FM re-establish their studios and donate equipment to them.
Online radio station, CliffCentral, offered temporary premises where the station could broadcast from.
Primedia Broadcasting pledges support to Alex FM after looters ravaged the station. #HelpAlexFM#letswalkthetalk #702Breakfast @AlexFMRadio891 pic.twitter.com/g9iyQHthMU702 (@Radio702) July 14, 2021
UPDATE: Dear listeners, your favourite radio will be back on air at 6AM Wednesday 13 July 2021. Will be broadcasting live from Sandton, Rivonia on 89.1 MHz same premises with @LMRadioSA @CliffCentralComAlex FM Radio 891 (@AlexFMRadio891) July 13, 2021
Our studio equipment remains stolen . Thank you all. ^CS#ElevateYourMind pic.twitter.com/39aH0kszd6
Meanwhile, people on social media were also pledging funds using the hashtag #RebuildAlexFM.
Alex FM was ransacked, equipment worth R5million stolen & is now off airAldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) July 13, 2021
If you can help #ReBuildAlexFM please do & contact TK, the station manager 076 155 9777
I pledge R5 000. Community Radio was my frequency out of poverty, they took a chance on me. Im eternally grateful pic.twitter.com/i7MtseMUog