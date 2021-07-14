Go

PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you won.

Picture: AFP.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 13 July 2021:

PowerBall: 02, 28, 29, 38, 42 PB: 02

PowerBall Plus: 07, 21, 31, 34, 45 PB: 17

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

