Pimville residents: We won’t allow any lawlessness in our community

SOWETO - Residents of Pimville in Soweto said that they would not allow lawlessness and criminality in their community.

The Maponya Mall survived the looting and vandalism after a group of residents formed a human chain at the main gate.

Some spent the night there protecting what they said was the only township economy that was left.