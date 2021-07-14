Go

Pimville residents: We won’t allow any lawlessness in our community

The Maponya Mall survived the looting and vandalism after a group of residents formed a human chain at the main gate.

A screengrab of Pimville residents in Soweto marching in the streets on 14 July 2021 in what they called a demonstration to defend the township economy.
SOWETO - Residents of Pimville in Soweto said that they would not allow lawlessness and criminality in their community.

Some spent the night there protecting what they said was the only township economy that was left.

They have been grouping at businesses that were not attacked, leaving a handful of others to guard them.

They said that Pimville was a no-go area for looters.

At the Jabulani Mall, which suffered huge losses when it was attacked, residents came together and were now cleaning outside.

Malls that were targeted so far included Dobsonville and Ndofaya.

