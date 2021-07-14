Pimville residents: We won’t allow any lawlessness in our community
The Maponya Mall survived the looting and vandalism after a group of residents formed a human chain at the main gate.
SOWETO - Residents of Pimville in Soweto said that they would not allow lawlessness and criminality in their community.
The Maponya Mall survived the looting and vandalism after a group of residents formed a human chain at the main gate.
Some spent the night there protecting what they said was the only township economy that was left.
WATCH: Pimville residents in Soweto are marching in the streets - in what they call a demonstration to defend the #townshipeconomy. Edwin Ntshidi is there. #looting #RebuildSA pic.twitter.com/GBf9LPHpDyEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 14, 2021
WATCH: Residents are carrying placards that read no to looting. #looting #RebuildSA #MaponyaMall pic.twitter.com/CCQBju5pL5EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 14, 2021
They have been grouping at businesses that were not attacked, leaving a handful of others to guard them.
They said that Pimville was a no-go area for looters.
At the Jabulani Mall, which suffered huge losses when it was attacked, residents came together and were now cleaning outside.
Malls that were targeted so far included Dobsonville and Ndofaya.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.