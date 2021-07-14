Action SA to sue Ramaphosa, security cluster ministers over riot loss, damage

Action SA leader, Herman Mashaba, said that his party would be pursuing a groundbreaking lawsuit against government over its failure to ensure proper law enforcement and protection of lives, property and livelihoods.

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA has announced that it would be suing President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers in the security cluster over the destruction to property and widespread looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu- Natal.

The party has called on those whose property and businesses had been affected to come forward.

Mashaba said that they sought to finally hold the ruling party to account for its poor governance.

"We'll be compiling a test case of the South African legal system in which we'll be suing the ANC, the president, the minister of police and all the ministers of the security cluster jointly and severally for loss and damage to property."

