Makhubo remembered as an exemplary leader committed to improving lives

Makhubo's family, friends and colleagues have been paying emotional tributes to him at a funeral service underway in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has been remembered as an exemplary leader who was committed to improving the lives of the others.

Makhubo's family, friends and colleagues have been paying emotional tributes to him at a funeral service under way in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old passed away last week from COVID-19 complications.

His friend, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said: “His commitment to improving the lives of people was unprecedented. I am yet to hear anyone who sent a message to Geoff and he never replied.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.