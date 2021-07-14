Proceedings against GP riot, looting suspects begin as suspects appear in court

A total number of 135 accused persons were facing charges ranging from public violence, housebreaking with intent to commit an offence to theft.

JOHANNESBURG - The alleged perpetrators of the unrest that has ravaged Gauteng this week have appeared in various courts in the province.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that directors of public prosecutions had been told to allocate these matters to experienced prosecutors who would be working closely with the police to guide investigations.

A total number of 135 accused persons were facing charges ranging from public violence, housebreaking with intent to commit an offence to theft.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “They will remain in custody to dates varying from July to September 2021 as their cases were remanded for further investigations and possible bail hearings. The NPA views these cases in a serious manner and will continue to prosecute those that seek to undermine the rule of law.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.