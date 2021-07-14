King MisuZulu appeals to Zulu nation, KZN residents to end looting, violence

The monarch made the appeal during a national address on Wednesday in the wake of the ongoing unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The monarch made the appeal during a national address on Wednesday in the wake of the ongoing unrest and looting in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.

The king’s address also came after President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised what he called “ethnic mobilisation”.

King MisuZulu kaZwelithini has not just appealed for calm but has appealed for peace between the local Indian and Zulu residents of the province.

He called on the people of the province to lead by example and to respect the rule of law as the looting would destroy the region's economy.

“When medicine and vaccines cannot be delivered, there will be no help for the sick and those who are dying. Vital supply chains have been damaged and it is our very own families who will suffer the consequences.”

The king's address came as riots continued in some areas of KwaZulu-Natal.

It also came as members of the Cabinet visited hotspots in certain parts of Johannesburg where there had been no new reports of looting.

But only time would tell whether KwaZulu-Natal residents and the king's subjects would heed his call.

