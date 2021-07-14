Kaunda: People have the right to ask for Zuma release but not to steal

The police and state security are investigating more than 10 people who are said to be the instigators driving the mass looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Wednesday said that people had the constitutional right to call for former President Jacob Zuma to be released but it did not give anyone the right to steal.

Violence broke out on Friday when a group of people demanded the release of Zuma, however, opportunists and criminal elements have taken over.

People have been ransacking shops, malls, bombing ATMs and clearing out factories and warehouses leaving businesses gutted.

Kaunda has visited Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal, mobilising community members to stop taking the law into their own hands and to refrain from looting.

Kaunda said that they were getting interfaith, businesses and traditional leaders on board to speak to communities to unite and rebuild after the violence.

“We will be telling people to accept they have done wrong but now stop the looting and burning.”

But how will the leaders be able to stop the violence by simply talking to them?

The mayor said that people had been calling on him to speak to the national government to release Zuma but Kaunda said that although he could not do that, it was important that those who could, listened.

Mopping up operations were underway in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal while authorities assess the extent of the damage to property and businesses.

