WATCH LIVE: Mayor Makhubo laid to rest

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service of the late Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo is under way on Wednesday in Soweto.

Makhubo passed away last week from COVID-19 complications.

His family has urged residents who wish to pay their last respects to the late executive mayor to rather follow proceedings virtually due to level 4 lockdown regulations.

“Please follow the funeral proceedings from all the city's social media pages, which will be streaming the funeral live, including broadcasters who have agreed to also share images and visuals coming out of the funeral for the benefit of residents of the city,” the City's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase.

