'It's a sickening cycle': MEC Fritz condemns latest taxi violence in CT

On Wednesday morning, three people were wounded when shots were fired on the N2 highway and four others were wounded in two areas in the city.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that there had been no reports of looting, however, taxi violence had erupted yet again.

On Wednesday morning, three people were wounded when shots were fired on the N2 highway.

In another incident in Manenberg, gunmen opened fire on a taxi, wounding a man.

Hours later, there was a shooting at the Cape Town station deck.

ALSO READ:

- Cape Town taxi violence undermines signed peace accord: MEC

- Cape Town records several shooting incidents on Tuesday

- Police deployed to various parts of CT after 8 taxi operators killed in attacks

In less than 24 hours, more people had been wounded in what was believed to be taxi-related violence.

Four people were wounded in two areas in Cape Town on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, three people were killed and four others were wounded in Khayelitsha and Delft.

Police said that there was an argument between drivers of rival associations at the Cape Town taxi rank on Wednesday morning.

Shots were fired.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi: "The commuters became fearful and fled in different directions. Police members attended to the scene and we confirmed that we maintained visibility in the vicinity."

Last week, eight taxi operators were killed, which led to Cata and Codeta signing a peace pledge.

But Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that the violence still continued despite a ceasefire.

"Unfortunately, the devil of taxi violence that's persistent even though they gave an undertaking to Minister Daylin Mitchell last week that they are having a ceasefire, they're going to continue the violence."

He said that the violence had a negative impact on commuters.

"The commuters... an innocent man and woman that needs to go to work, they get affected, they can't get work or they get fired at work because they can't come to work. It's really a sickening cycle."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.