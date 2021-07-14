IPID investigators unable to access crime scenes in volatile areas

The directorate said it had been notified of a case of death at a Shoprite in Inanda, but officials couldn't reach the body due to burning tyres and attacks on vehicles.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)'s services have also been affected by the mayhem gripping parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

On Wednesday, the police watchdog said it was unable to gain access to crime scenes due to tensions and security fears.

Mobs have been on the attack for six days now looting shops and warehouses, torching trucks and blockading roads.

IPID said the violence was making it impossible for its investigators to reach crime scenes.

The directorate said it had been notified of a case of death at a Shoprite in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, but officials couldn't reach the body due to burning tyres and attacks on vehicles.

There was another incident where a person apparently bled to death because an ambulance couldn't reach the patient on time.

IPID said a hand grenade was found at an ATM in Inanda and investigators needed to access the area -- along with the police bomb unit officers.

The directorate has also been made aware of an apparent incident in Richards Bay where a matric learner was allegedly shot by police.

It has called on residents who may be aware of such an incident to urgently contact authorities.

