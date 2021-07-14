IEC launches online voter registration facility
The facility is part of the commission’s drive to provide greater accessibility and convenience to voters and allows new voters to register and existing ones to update their details.
The facility is part of the commission’s drive to provide greater accessibility and convenience to voters.
“It follows the implementation of a range of other digital service channels over the past five years, including online candidate nominations, online special vote applications, and online party funding declarations,” read the statement released on Wednesday morning.
This is the second phase of the online voter registration facility, with the first phase implemented ahead of the 2019 national elections.
“The first phase was the introduction of an online service known as ‘Click, Check, Confirm’ ahead of the 2019 National and Provincial Elections through which existing voters were able to check and amend their registration.
More than 350,000 voters have made use of this system since its introduction.”
Several security checks have been put in place to safeguard the integrity of the voters’ roll. These include OTP verification and the submission of a scan/photograph of the voter’s ID.
Register online now for #2021Elections at https://t.co/WorsxgXJOo. Its safe, quick & easy. Share with loved ones as its important to #StayHome #StaySafe. Already registered voters can use the portal to check & update their voters roll address. #everyvoicetogether pic.twitter.com/W1ou1pjTmNIEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) July 14, 2021
Earlier this month, the IEC announced that voter registration weekend had been postponed by two weeks from 17 -18 July to now be on 31 July - 1 August because of the COVID-19 third wave that has gripped South Africa.
