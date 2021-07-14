IEC launches online registration for upcoming local govt elections

The municipal election is scheduled for late October, though issues around a potential postponement have been the subject of a special commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has launched an online registration system that will allow voters to register ahead of the local government elections without having to leave their homes.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said that before the results of that commission were known, they were carrying on with planning. She said that the online process was easy and user-friendly.

“It’s a very easy process; they’ll go on to registertovoteelections.org.za and once they are there, they will click ‘register to vote now’ and they will enter their details and a one-time pin will be sent to a user’s cellphone number.”

