Govt confirms 208 more looting incidents overnight; 5,000 soldiers deployed

JOHANNESBURG - There are now 5,000 soldiers deployed on the streets of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as violence and looting in those provinces continue.

"Currently 5,000 members of the defence force have already deployed on the ground. Law enforcement officers, supported by the military, are working tirelessly to ensure that the country returns to peace and stability," acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said during a media briefing on Tuesday.

She confirmed that another 208 incidents of looting were reported overnight and that 680 people were arrested in Gauteng and 1,068 in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Different ministers have also been tasked to undertake monitoring visits to different areas where the violence and looting have been reported to assess the situation and to call for calm," the minister added.

