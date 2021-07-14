Fuel, bread in short supply in eThekwini as long-term impact of riots hit home
Many law-abiding citizens were now struggling to buy day-to-day items like fuel, bread and milk.
DURBAN - Some residents in eThekwini said that they were concerned about the long-term consequences of the looting sprees and violence that had rocked the province over the past week.
Thousands of people have participated in criminality, including starting fires on the roads, burning private property and looting shops.
Many law-abiding citizens were now struggling to buy day-to-day items like fuel, bread and milk.
Bread generally retails for about R13 but here in eThekwini, some residents said that recently, they've had to pay as much as R30 per loaf.
Various fuel stations have halted operations amid violent mobs who have been indiscriminately attacking private property.
#ShutdownSA #ProtectSouthAfrica This woman, a community member, was among those who spent the night protecting the petrol station. She has backed the decision not to sell fuel to those using containers. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ScogyBciu9EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 14, 2021
Snenhlanhla Dube says she has been told that fuel at this petrol station has completely run out. @NkoRaphael #SaveSouthAfrica #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/4isyXVLgpLEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 14, 2021
Sinehlanhla Dube, a local, said that she had been struggling to get fuel for the past three days.
She spoke to Eyewitness News at the Shell Ultra City petrol station on the Durban south coast.
"I was hoping to get some fuel but they're saying that it's finished, so I don't know what's happening now. It's very bad. I think I'm going to go home now, there's nothing I can do," Dube said.
Hundreds of motorists have formed part of long queues for hours only to find at the end, like Dube, that the fuel had run out.
Many residents here remain on edge as voice notes threatening more violence continue to circulate on social media.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.