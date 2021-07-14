Fuel, bread in short supply in eThekwini as long-term impact of riots hit home

Many law-abiding citizens were now struggling to buy day-to-day items like fuel, bread and milk.

DURBAN - Some residents in eThekwini said that they were concerned about the long-term consequences of the looting sprees and violence that had rocked the province over the past week.

Thousands of people have participated in criminality, including starting fires on the roads, burning private property and looting shops.

Bread generally retails for about R13 but here in eThekwini, some residents said that recently, they've had to pay as much as R30 per loaf.

Various fuel stations have halted operations amid violent mobs who have been indiscriminately attacking private property.