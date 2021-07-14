Defence minister requests SANDF numbers in Gauteng, KZN be boosted to 25,000

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that vehicles and helicopters would also be deployed.

CAPE TOWN - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that troop numbers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were to be boosted to 25,000 in a bid to quell continuing violence and looting.

She addressed Parliament’s joint standing committee on defence.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that of the 2,500 soldiers initially deployed, there were currently just under 1,000 in KwaZulu-Natal, of whom 800 were in Durban.

"We've now submitted a request for deployment of about 25,000 members."

Mapisa-Nqakula, who was about to go into a national security council meeting, said that vehicles and helicopters would also be deployed.

"We believe that visibility should not just be visibility of warm bodies, it should be visibility of vehicles, helicopters, so that is what we're trying to do."

