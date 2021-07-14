DA lays criminal complaint against Malema & three of Zuma's children

The party’s Glynis Breytenbach lodged the complaint this morning at the cape town central police station against Malema, as well as Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma and Duduzane Zuma.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid a criminal complaint against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and three of former President Jacob Zuma children for inciting violence.

The party’s Glynis Breytenbach lodged the complaint on Wednesday morning at the Cape Town central police station against Malema, as well as Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma and Duduzane Zuma.

Breytenbach said in the period leading up to the Zuma's arrest, as well as after his imprisonment, his children on various occasions took to social media posting comments, which appeared to encourage the violence that has devastated KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“In my view, if you are a leader and have influence in society, you owe it to South Africans to uphold the rule of law and work within the bounds of the Constitution of this country and do everything you can to encourage your citizens and followers to obey the law.”

Meanwhile, opposition parties say they wanted to hear more about the instigators behind the spate of violence and looting affecting some parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with different political parties represented in the National Assembly.

They’re discussing the ongoing anarchy, which started in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

Some political parties have told Eyewitness News that Ramaphosa needed to give more details regarding law enforcement plans to quell the fires.

While the main opposition parties disagree on the deployment of the army, with the DA calling for more soldiers and the EFF for no boots on the ground, other parties have told Eyewitness News they were interested in getting a frank assessment of the situation from the president.

Cope’s Denis Bloem said there needed to be an update on those taken into custody.

“They went public on media to say there will be unrests and instability in this country. Why were they not arrested?”

His sentiments are echoed by al-Jamah’s Mogamad Ganief Hendricks who also said he would share his constituency’s hardships with Ramaphosa.

“Businesses have completely been devastated and there are many small towns that have been trashed.”

While the ATM has laid blame for the current crisis on the ANC, it said Ramaphosa must know his party was the reason why there was chaos in the country.

