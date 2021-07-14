COVID-19 claims 633 more lives in SA
Overall, 65,142 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic reached South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG – COVID-19 related deaths have seen a big spike, with 633 more people losing their lives.
But the Department of Health said these deaths did not all happen in the last 24 hours - as provinces continue to conduct audits and update figures.
Overall, 65,142 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic reached South Africa.
And 12,537 new infections were recorded in the last reporting cycle.
The country's recovery rate is at 88.4%.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 219 316 with 12 537 new cases reported. Today 663 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 65 142 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 1 961 448 with a recovery rate of 88.4% pic.twitter.com/ZCSBayDRHSDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) July 13, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.