COVID-19 claims 633 more lives in SA

JOHANNESBURG – COVID-19 related deaths have seen a big spike, with 633 more people losing their lives.

But the Department of Health said these deaths did not all happen in the last 24 hours - as provinces continue to conduct audits and update figures.

Overall, 65,142 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic reached South Africa.

And 12,537 new infections were recorded in the last reporting cycle.

The country's recovery rate is at 88.4%.