COVID-19 claims 633 more lives in SA

Overall, 65,142 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic reached South Africa.

FILE: A hospital worker walks amongst patients in the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. The patents in this ward are not critically serious, but do require oxygen and to lie down. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP.
JOHANNESBURG – COVID-19 related deaths have seen a big spike, with 633 more people losing their lives.

But the Department of Health said these deaths did not all happen in the last 24 hours - as provinces continue to conduct audits and update figures.

And 12,537 new infections were recorded in the last reporting cycle.

The country's recovery rate is at 88.4%.

