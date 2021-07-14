Cape Town taxi violence undermines signed peace accord: MEC

MEC Mitchell said a peace pledge was signed by CATA and Codeta last week, a public commitment to safeguard commuters, however, there had been more violence.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has on Tuesday condemned the latest taxi related killings, which now brings the total number of murders to 76 this year.

On Monday, three people were killed, and four others were wounded in Khayelitsha and Delft. Just last week, eight taxi operators were killed in parts of Cape Town.

Mitchell said a peace pledge was signed by CATA and Codeta last week, a public commitment to safeguard commuters, however, there had been more violence.

“From a legal perspective, we will follow legal proceedings and we will ensure that as I indicated to the industry, that I will do what I need to do legally as per the powers vested in me,” he said.

He said legal operators also feared a possible spike in violence again and that is why they had halted services in some routes. But most routes were operational.

Mitchell said they had also signed and published a notice in terms of Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act, which enabled him to close certain routes and/or ranks in consultation with the police.

The MEC said he was now awaiting public comment on this and would apply his mind and make a decision.

He said he would not hesitate to act in the interests of commuters if CATA and Codeta did not stop the violence immediately.

