Andile Lungisa suspended by EC ANC, directed to attend anger management classes

JOHANNESBURG - Andile Lungisa has been suspended for 18 months by the African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape provincial disciplinary committee (PDC).

This suspension of his membership follows him being charged by the ANC after he was found guilty by a court of law on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he struck Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor, Raino Kaiser, with a glass jug over the head.

The PDC has also directed that Lungisa attends anger management classes for 12 months as part of his rehabilitation process.