3 people in CT wounded after taxi attacked on N2 highway

In a separate incident in Manenberg, a man sustained gunshot wounds to his chest when suspects opened fire on a taxi.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been wounded after the taxi they were in came under attack on the N2 highway in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The victims in both instances were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

This is the third taxi-related shooting stemming from tensions among rival taxi groups that's occurred in the city in two days.

On Tuesday, three people were killed and four others wounded in Khayelitsha and Delft.

