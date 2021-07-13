Zikalala: KZN riots have claimed 26 lives so far

He said 187 people had been arrested since protests began, which were initially calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison.

JOHANNESBURG - Premier Sihle Zikalala has confirmed 26 people have been killed in riots in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said 187 people had been arrested since protests began, which were initially calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison.

Zikakala give an update on Tuesday on the province’s response to the riots.