Zikalala: KZN riots have claimed 26 lives so far
He said 187 people had been arrested since protests began, which were initially calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison.
JOHANNESBURG - Premier Sihle Zikalala has confirmed 26 people have been killed in riots in KwaZulu-Natal.
Zikakala give an update on Tuesday on the province’s response to the riots.
LIVESTREAM | PREMIER ZIKALALA ADDRESSES THE PEOPLE OF KWAZULU-NATAL https://t.co/A89lkEr3OvKZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) July 13, 2021
