WC police commissioner says SAPS on high alert for riots, looting

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said that while the situation in this province remained calm, the SAPS was on high alert.

This as communities across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal remained volatile following days of looting, rioting and violence.

Lieutenant-General Patekile briefed the provincial government on the police's state of readiness on Tuesday.

"We are ready and we have activated our plans since last night in all the districts and all the municipalities, the personnel are out on the streets, the personnel that are in the office are out on the street."

Patekile said that there was no need for panic.

"What we've done was we've collapsed the shifts to make maximum deployment in the hotspot areas, especially the malls and shopping centres, also in our routes, that's what we've been doing. Everyone must remain calm, the situation is under control."

