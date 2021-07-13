This follows the violence that has spread from KwaZulu-Natal into Gauteng and seen shops and malls being looted since Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is giving a media briefing on Tuesday morning as riots continue in the province.

More than 480 people have been arrested for public violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and investigations are under way into 10 deaths.

WATCH LIVE: KZN Premier Zikalala on ongoing riots