WATCH LIVE: KZN Premier Zikalala on ongoing riots
This follows the violence that has spread from KwaZulu-Natal into Gauteng and seen shops and malls being looted since Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is giving a media briefing on Tuesday morning as riots continue in the province.
This follows the violence that has spread from KwaZulu-Natal into Gauteng and seen shops and malls being looted since Friday.
More than 480 people have been arrested for public violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and investigations are under way into 10 deaths.
LIVESTREAM | PREMIER ZIKALALA ADDRESSES THE PEOPLE OF KWAZULU-NATAL https://t.co/A89lkEr3OvKZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) July 13, 2021
