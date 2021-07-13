UPDATE: Makhura headed to Meadowlands after reports of deadly stampede

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura had to reschedule his media briefing on Tuesday after he received reports of a stampede in Meadowlands, Soweto.

It’s understood several people have passed away as a result and the premier is on his way there.

“We have just been alerted to a situation in Meadowlands where several people have passed on due to the stampede. The premier has been redirected to Meadowlands Police station,” a statement from his office said.

He was scheduled to address the ongoing riots in Gauteng, which have seen stores looted, buildings burnt, as well as vaccination centres and other health facilities closed.

The riots started off in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, allegedly in support of the release of former President Jacob Zuma, and quickly spilled into Gauteng.

Areas such as Alexandra, Vosloorus, Soweto and Diepsloot have seen violent acts, looting and a number of people killed.

