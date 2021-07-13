Some communities take stand against looters to protect the little they have

Having witnessed the deep impact that the looting and property destruction has had on the local economies and livelihoods in other areas, residents in many communities have resolved to form street committees to stand against any potential threats.

JOHANNESBURG - Communities which have united to be the first line of defence against looters said that they were protecting the little that they had.

From Seshego in Limpopo, Ga-Rankuwa outside Pretoria, Phoenix near Durban and the Eastern Cape, communities were rising up against the anarchy witnessed in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

On Tuesday, #ProtectSouthAfrica trended on social media platforms as peace-loving South Africans mounted a fightback against the anarchists.

Keduetsoe Mokome is a resident in Ga-Rankuwa who said that sitting back and doing nothing was not an option when everywhere else around them was burning.

"The bigger picture is preserving and sharing what we have around us. Ga-Rankuwa is a township that consists of elderly people, so imagine if such was to be destroyed, where would they get their medication? Would they even be able to collect their grant?" Mokome explained.

A community leader in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal said that the community has united albeit too late for some businesses.

"Doctors’ surgeries have been burnt, chemists have been burnt, the COVID vaccine programme has been put on hold. We have had major health problems and I think the quicker we can get over this period is the quicker we can start the rebuilding process," the community leader said.

In the Eastern Cape, Premier Oscar Mabuyane applauded residents for rejecting campaigns that sought to get them on the bandwagon of destruction and theft.

"We commend the ordinary citizens of our province for refusing to emulate in our province the violent conduct of looting businesses and destroying public and private infrastructure," Premier Mabuyane said.

The police and army were still in running battles with looters and other people involved in criminal activities in affected areas.

