SAIBPP condemns destruction of property in looting, rioting in parts of SA

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Institute of Black Property Professionals (SAIBPP) said that while the glaring inequality in the country fueled looting from shopping centres built near disadvantaged communities, there was no justification for the recent violence that had claimed several lives.

It said that the forced closure of key centres of economic activity would result in further job losses as many businesses will not survive the violence compounded with the impact of COVID-19.

"While the right to protest is a right that is guaranteed to all, no one person or group has the right to kill, destroy, steal and burn down the businesses and property of others while endangering their fellow citizens," said Tholo Makhaola, the president of the SAIBPP.

He said that they condemned in the strongest terms the destruction of property in the country and has appealed to political and community leaders to lead by example in quelling the unrest and supporting law enforcement agencies in their efforts to restore order.

"The widespread looting and damage to property cannot be separated from the social inequalities that underlie the lack of equity and inclusion in the development of shopping centres in townships and rural areas. As result, these centres become islands in a sea of poverty disconnected from the communities in which they operate."

Makhaola said that in times like this, there were no winners or losers and South Africans must stand together to denounce the violence and lawlessness that had gripped some parts of the country.

